Snow-Way! New Nor'easter Could Take Aim On Area

Joe Lombardi
An Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

It's Groundhog Day and the "breaking" news from Pennsylvania can hardly come as a surprise.

Minus the normal crowd of hundreds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil still went about his business and promptly predicted six more weeks of winter early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Following one of the biggest winter snowstorms in years, it may just be a matter of days for Phil's prediction to come true.

For starters, there will be persistent light snow and snow showers lingering from the storm on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 3, though little additional accumulation is expected.

That will be followed by a chance of snow Friday morning, Feb. 5, before temperatures climb above the freezing mark.

But wait, there's more.

As of now, there is about a 50-50 chance for another Nor'easter taking aim on the region, this one on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 into Monday, Feb. 8.

European forecast models have the storm following a similar track to this week's Nor'easter. American models have it moving farther north.

One thing is certain for now. Temperatures will allow for snowfall as an Arctic blast will return this weekend, lasting into early next week. 

In fact, overnight lows on Sunday into Monday will only be in the upper teens.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts as there is uncertainty surrounding the strength and path of the newest potential Nor'easter.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

