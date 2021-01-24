Projected Snowfall Totals, Timing Released For Storm That Will Start Active Weather Pattern

Projected snowfall totals and an updated time frame have been released for an early week storm that will cover a wide area in the Northeast.

The latest models show the likelihood of between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation for most of the region. Some areas farther north and inland could see between 3 and 6 inches of snowfall. (See the first image above.)

The storm will arrive shortly after daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from west to east. (See the second image above.)

"New York City might be far enough north where enough cold air remains in place to stay mainly snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said. "But if the storm tracks a little farther north, it could pull just enough milder air higher in the atmosphere northward to cause a change to sleet or perhaps even a little freezing rain."

The early-week storm will start an active and complex weather pattern is in store this weekend through next week, as multiple storms track from West Coast to East Coast, the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Sunday morning, Jan. 24.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees.

Clouds will increase on Monday, Jan. 25 ahead of the storm with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Tuesday's high temperature will stay right around the freezing mark, allowing for morning snowfall to continue at times in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

There will be another chance for snow on Thursday, Jan. 28, starting after around 8 a.m. on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 30s. It's too early to predict possible snowfall accumulation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.