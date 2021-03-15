March Madness: Storm Will Sweep Through Bringing Some Snow Just Days Before Spring Starts

Old Man Winter is in no hurry to head for the hills.

Just days away from the start of spring on Saturday, March 20, a bitter blast of Arctic air is lingering over the region, bringing temperatures well below normal coupled with strong wind gusts making it feel even cold.

That will be followed by a storm system that will bring some snowfall.

Monday, March 15 will be sunny and blustery with a high temperature in the low 30s, gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and wind-chill values in the teens.

Clouds will increase Monday night. The overnight low will be in the mid 20s with wind-chill values in the teens.

Tuesday, March 16 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 30s and wind-chill temps between 10 and 20 degrees.

Clouds will increase after nightfall as the storm system nears. That will be followed by light snow and snow showers overnight, followed by a mix of rain and snow through the morning commute on St. Patrick's Day, Wednesday, March 17.

Untreated surfaces will be slippery, but snowfall accumulation will be limited to a coating to an inch.

Wednesday's high temperature will climb into the mid 40s with cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers.

Check back. to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.