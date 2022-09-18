Here's When To Expect New Round Of Scattered Storms As Summer Winds To Close

We're just a few days away from the start of fall, but the final days of the summer of 2022 will feel very much like, well, summer, and also include the chance for a new round of showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the five-day forecast leading into the start of fall on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Sunday, Sept. 18 will be sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the low 80s.

It will stay summerlike on Monday, Sept. 19 with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 80s.

A cold front moving through during the afternoon will lead to showers and storm activity from about the middle of the afternoon into early in the evening Monday.

Some areas could see gusty winds, drenching downpours, and local flooding during that time.

It will clear out on Tuesday, Sept. 20, which will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature around 80s.

Look for more of the same on the last full day of summer on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the low 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will lead to the chance of showers during the day.

The fall equinox arrives at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.