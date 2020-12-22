Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued By National Weather Service For Powerful Christmas Eve Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement for a powerful system that will sweep through the area on Christmas Eve, bringing drenching rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is Thursday night, Dec. 24 into Friday morning, Dec. 25.

"The combination of lingering snowpack and heavy rain may bring flooding, with the highest potential across northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut," said the National Weather Service statement, issued early Tuesday morning Dec. 22. "The strongest winds are most likely to occur along coastal areas, such as Long Island, New York City, and coastal Connecticut where the potential exists for wind gusts 50 to 60 mph."

There remains a fair amount of uncertainty in both the location of heaviest rain and the magnitude of the winds, the statement noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 will gradually become partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

It will be clear overnight with a low temperature in the mid 20s.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, Wednesday, Dec. 23 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Rain and showers will become likely after noontime Thursday. It will be very windy with more periods of rain throughout the day and evening.

Heavy rain is possible Thursday afternoon and night, the National Weather Service noted, adding that homeowners should make sure gutter drainage systems are clear of snow/ice before the heavy rain arrives.

"The area at greatest risk for rapidly melting snow and major flooding is likely to be where there is deep snow on the ground, but also where a surge of warm, moist air overlaps with strong winds," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Locally damaging wind gusts will bring the risk of power outages on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day morning.

More showers are likely at times until noontime on Christmas, followed by a chance of rain and slight chance of snow showers farther north and inland.

By the time the storm system moves out around daybreak Friday morning, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

It will gradually become partly sunny in the afternoon on Christmas Day with a high temperature around 40.

The overnight low temperature will drop into the mid 20s, leading to a much colder day on Saturday, Dec. 26, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 30s.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm system.

