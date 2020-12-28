Chances Increase For Strong Storm With Gusty Winds To Usher In New Year

There is now an increasing likelihood of a potentially powerful storm system sweeping through the region from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Like the Christmas storm, the system developing for New Year's also now looks like it will be mainly a rain event, with some parts of the Northeast farther north seeing some snow and ice. (See image above.)

But it's too early to say for sure now as the track and strength of the storm is still uncertain, along with the expected temperature range.

"This can be another windy and wet cold front for the eastern part of the nation from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Monday, Dec. 28 will be a bit more seasonable temperature-wise, with the high in the mid 40s. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times on a cloudy day, with snow flurries possible in the morning after 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees with wind strength of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 to 28 mph.

That will be followed by a mostly sunny day Wednesday, Dec. 30 with a high temperature in the mid 30s and calmer winds.

Clouds will increase on Thursday, Dec. 31, which will be milder, with a high temperature in the low to mid 50s.

As the storm nears, the chance for rainfall will start early in the afternoon on New Year's Eve Day.

The heaviest rain from the system now looks like it will arrive after the ball drops in Times Square at midnight on Friday, Jan. 1, and continue well into late in the evening on New Year's Day.

Wind gusts are expected to be strong, but not as damaging as the winds that accompanied the Christmas storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

