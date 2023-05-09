Waterfront Island Park Eatery To Permanently Close

Pop’s Seafood Shack & Grill, which was located at 15 Railroad Place in Island Park, announced via Facebook on Sunday, May 6 that summer 2022 was its final summer season.

“In 2022, Pop’s Seafood Shack & Grill committed its restaurant location, Apache Yacht Club, and our other properties along Railroad Place to become part of the Empire Wind renewable energy project off the coast of Long Island,” the eatery posted.

Deemed “one of the most unique spots on the island” by a commenter on the post, Pop's opened in 2011, boasting live music, DJs, and entertainment seven days a week over the summer.

Diners could dock their boats on Pop’s Marina and takeaway a “Dock & Dine” meal or enjoy the spot’s outdoor firepit lounge.

Now, though, the spot will be used in a project hoping to build over 130 wind turbines.

Empire Wind 2 is one of two contracts that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) selected to create a goal of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.

NYSERDA’s partnership with Empire Wind 2, as well as Beacon Wind of Equinor Wind US LLC, is expected to produce enough megawatts to power 1.3 million homes, according to the program’s website.

While the summer staple won’t be seeing another season, the eatery honored its decade-long run.

“Since opening…Pop’s has been blessed with twelve amazing summer seasons where our guests became friends and our coworkers became family,” the post read.

“We made a lifetime of memories that we shared one summer at a time and those twelve summers of friendships will last forever.”

