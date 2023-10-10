Vulnerable Man Missing From Bethpage, Last Seen At Local Airport

Zhengfa Huang, age 70 of Bethpage, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the JFK airport near terminal seven at around 9 p.m., according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Huang has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Huang was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat. He might be carrying two plastic bags, authorities said.

Huang does not speak English; he only speaks Mandarin.

Anyone with information regarding Huang’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Authority NY-NJ Police Department at 201-239-3501 or call 911.

