Mostly Cloudy 65°

SHARE

Vulnerable Man Missing From Bethpage, Last Seen At Local Airport

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing Long Island man who was last seen near an airport and may need medical attention.

Zhengfa Huang, a 70-year-old Bethpage resident, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 8 after last being seen at JFK Airport, authorities said.
Zhengfa Huang, a 70-year-old Bethpage resident, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 8 after last being seen at JFK Airport, authorities said. Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Zhengfa Huang, age 70 of Bethpage, went missing on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the JFK airport near terminal seven at around 9 p.m., according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Huang has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Huang was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat. He might be carrying two plastic bags, authorities said.

Huang does not speak English; he only speaks Mandarin.

Anyone with information regarding Huang’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Authority NY-NJ Police Department at 201-239-3501 or call 911. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE