Here's Timing For Storm That Will Bring Rain To Long Island, Snow, Sleet To Parts Of Northeast

The time frame for the system is from overnight Thursday evening, Feb. 22 into early Friday afternoon, Feb. 23.

Temperatures should stay well enough above the freezing mark during that time in much of the region, except farthest north, where snow is forecast in upstate New York and Northern New New England. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be dry and seasonable, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for sunny skies on Tuesday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the mid- to upper 30s, and wind-chill values about 10 degrees colder.

It won't be as cold on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the high temperature around 40 degrees and sunny skies.

Clouds will increase on Thursday in advance of the storm. The high temperature with generally be around the 40-degree mark.

Current projections have the storm moving from west to east into the region starting between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.

Rain will mix with snow at times inland overnight, before turning to all rain before daybreak. Farthest north, where the mercury remains below the freezing mark, precipitation will be mainly snowfall.

In most of the region, there will be periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, Friday morning into the early afternoon.

The high temperature will gradually climb over 40 degrees in most spots, and as high as 45 degrees nearest to the coast.

After the storm passes, it will remain cloudy on Friday afternoon before there is gradual clearing overnight, leading to a bright, brisk, and sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 24 with a high temperature only in the low 30s.

