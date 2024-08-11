Unlicensed Levittown Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Kids Onboard Crashes SUV: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 11, just after midnight in Levittown.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded to Flamingo Road after a report that a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee had hit an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The investigation revealed the driver, Jessica Lemus, age 21, of Levittown, had slurred speech, watery eyes, was unsteady on her feet, and had an odor of alcohol emanating from her breath, police said.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, resulting in positive results, and Lemus was placed under arrest without incident.

The vehicle's two 15-year-old passengers were released into the custody of a family member who responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Lemus has been charged with:

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16/Leandra’s Law,

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.

She will be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 11, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.