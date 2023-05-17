Uniondale Man Goes On Wild Tirade At Restaurant, Injures Officer, Police Say

The incident took place in Nassau County around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 in Carle Place at the Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, when officers responded to the restaurant they found David A. Meikle, 30, of Uniondale attempting to escape by running on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

Officers caught up to Meikle and when they attempted to place in custody he attempted to grab an officer's gun and was violent and combative, police said.

The Officer was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injury.

An investigation found that Meikle and a woman and a 1-year-old girl were dining at the restaurant when he allegedly broke a martini glass and was causing a disturbance, slapped a restaurant employee, and was attempting to grab car keys from the woman, police said.

Police said the investigation also found that he had violated a protective order that the woman and child had against him.

Meikle was charged with:

Assault second-degree

Assault third-degree,

Two counts of attempted robbery

Endangering the welfare of a child

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Petit larceny

Criminal mischief

Harassment

Criminal contempt

