'Trusted' Unlicensed Contractors Defrauded Nassau County Homeowners, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested two men on suspicion of fraud and related charges Monday, July 22, for allegedly posing as construction contractors in order to con homeowners.

Investigators said David Young, age 31, of Philadelphia, and Adam Turner, age 25, who is homeless, targeted elderly homeowners and offered to perform construction services through their unlicensed company, “Top Line Masonry.”

The two then defrauded victims by falsely reporting damage that wasn’t there or by causing more damage and then charging for repairs, police said.

Pamphlets circulated by the men touted a number of “trusted masonry and construction services,” including chimney, foundation, and roof repairs.

Young and Turner were arrested in Floral Park, near the intersection of Revere Drive East and Revere Drive West, after officers spotted a Ford pickup truck matching the description of the vehicles used in the alleged scheme.

They were taken into custody without incident. Both men are charged with the following:

Criminal mischief

Two counts of scheme to defraud

Attempted scheme to defraud

Conspiracy

Peddling/Soliciting

Young was additionally charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument. Both men were arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, July 23.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

