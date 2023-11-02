Traveler Nabbed With Loaded Gun In Sneakers At LaGuardia Airport

The incident took place at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

When the checked bag passed through the TSA explosives detection unit, it triggered an alarm, alerting TSA officers to open the bag to get a look at what caused the alarm.

What the officers found inside the luggage was a pair of white Nike high-top sneakers with green trim and inside was a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun in one shoe and a gun magazine loaded with six bullets in the other.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police who tracked down the traveler at his gate and arrested him on weapons charges.

In addition to the arrest, the suspect also faces a stiff financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

