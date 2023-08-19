These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Nassau County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Nassau County” report:

No. 1 - Jericho Senior High School

- Jericho Senior High School No. 2 - Great Neck South High School

- Great Neck South High School No. 3 - Syosset Senior High School

- Syosset Senior High School No. 4 - Roslyn High School

- Roslyn High School No. 5 - Manhasset Secondary School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+, receiving top marks in the academics, teachers, and college prep categories.

The diversity category was mixed, with Jericho and Syosset holding an A- and the rest either a B or B+.

Top marks also went to Jericho, Syosset, and Manhasset for sports.

When it comes to lunch time, however, it appears that there’s room for improvement with the cafeteria offerings at Syosset High School, which earned only a C+ in the food category. All other districts hold a B or higher.

Students at each school also enjoy a lower student-teacher ratio than the national average of 17 to one. The best, 10 to one, can be found at Syosset.

Looking at math scores, students at Jericho, Great Neck, and Manhasset fared the best on standardized exams, with 99 percent scoring at or above proficiency.

