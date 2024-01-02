Teen Drives Drunk, Kills 6-Year-Old In West Hempstead Crash: DA

The Nassau County District Attorney announced the indictment of Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, age 18 of Freeport, on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Bonilla Gutierrez was allegedly driving drunk and speeding eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike on the morning of August 7, 2023.

At around 2:20 a.m., Bonilla Gutierrez sped in his Nissan Pathfinder through a red light near Westminster Road, striking a Toyota Corolla that was stopped in the turnpike’s right lane with its hazards on.

The DA’s Office reported that Bonilla Gutierrez slammed into the rear driver’s side of the car and the force of the crash sent the Corolla off the road and into a tree.

Bonilla Gutierrez’s Pathfinder flipped multiple times.

Katerine Vanges Hernandez, a 6-year-old girl two days away from her birthday, was sitting in the rear driver’s side seat when the car was hit. She suffered significant internal injuries and died two days later.

Hernandez’s brother, age 5, suffered a fractured spine and the Corolla driver had multiple broken ribs.

Two other people were injured in the crash, according to the Nassau County Police, though their identities and injuries have not been made public.

At the scene, empty beer cans were found both inside Bonilla Gutierrez’s car and around the scene.

“This crash is yet another reminder that drunk driving kills innocent people every day,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

Bonilla Gutierrez, who had a broken nose and ribs, was arrested near the scene. He is charged with:

Manslaughter;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree assault, two counts; and

Driving while intoxicated, two counts.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Monday, Jan. 22.

If he’s convicted of his top charge, manslaughter, he faces a potential maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.