Teen Disappears After Leaving Hempstead Home

Adonay Vaquerano-Calderon, aged 13, was last seen leaving his Hempstead home on Saturday, July 29 at 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

He is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 115 pounds.

Vaquerano-Calderon has brown eyes and black hair.

A description of his clothes was not provided, and his possible destinations are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Vaquerano-Calderon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

