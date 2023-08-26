Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 72°

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves: Duo Arrested, One At Large In New Hyde Park

What started as a routine traffic stop to address illegally tinted windows turned into a foot chase to catch a trio believed to be stealing catalytic converters.

Allan Suero and Fabian Castro, ages 21 and 20, were arrested in New Hyde Park after police say they discovered stolen catalytic converters in their car.
Sophie Grieser
Nassau County Police announced the arrest, which happened on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in New Hyde Park.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the trio was traveling south in a white BMW sedan on New Hyde Park Road with illegal non-transparent tinted windows, prompting officers to pull them over.

Once police turned on their emergency lights, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree across from McNulty Outdoors Inc. located at 99 Lakeville Road.

The trio jumped out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

Police reported being able to see Sawzall blades and catalytic converters that had been cut off inside the BMW.

Allan Suero, age 21, of the Bronx, was located at the backside of McNulty’s Outdoors Inc.

Fabian Castro, age 20 of Houston, Texas, was found behind a residential home on 11th Street.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Suero was given an additional charge of criminal trespass.

The third suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities

Suero and Castro have been arraigned and are due back at First District Court on Thursday, Aug. 31.

