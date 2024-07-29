Stabbing Leads To Attempted Murder Charge For Inwood Man

The incident happened at a residence in Inwood at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Nassau County Police said officers arrived at the home and found a 34-year-old man lying on the front lawn with a sheet wrapped around his arm, which was bleeding.

An investigation determined that Jose Antonio Cruz, age 50, of Inwood, got into an argument with the man earlier in the day. The altercation escalated and Cruz stabbed the man, police said.

The victim suffered a severe laceration and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Cruz was arrested without incident on suspicion of attempted murder and assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, July 29.

