These Long Island Athletes Will Be Competing At Olympics

Some of Long Island’s top athletes will be wearing the red, white, and blue in Tokyo as they represent the country at the upcoming summer Olympic Games in Japan.

The summer games will include more than two dozen athletes from New York - featuring a trio of famed Long Islanders - who are looking to etch their marks in history with an Olympic medal.

Athletes from Long Island set to compete for the hardware are:

, age 29, of Massapequa Park, a four-time world champion medalist who will compete in rowing for Team USA; Crystal Dunn , age 29, of Rockville Centre, a former high school soccer standout at South Side High School, Portland Thorns FC player, and star at the University of North Carolina who is a two-time Olympian;

, age 29, of Rockville Centre, a former high school soccer standout at South Side High School, Portland Thorns FC player, and star at the University of North Carolina who is a two-time Olympian; Sue Bird, age 40, of Syosset, a WNBA legend who has claimed four gold medals at the Olympics who owns a combined nine Olympic and FIBA World Cup medals, the most of any basketball player, male or female, in the world.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo is scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 23. Events will begin the following day, airing on NBC and its broadcast affiliates.

