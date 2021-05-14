AHL Sound Tigers Team Rebranding As Bridgeport Islanders

The New York Islanders’ top development affiliate is getting a new name.

Formerly known as the Sound Tigers, the team announced that its squad in the American Hockey League will be rebranded as the Bridgeport Islanders.

“The new Bridgeport Islanders logo features an iconic mark for the team’s future,” the team announced. “The strong letter ‘B’ recognizes the great city of Bridgeport.

“The stick which forms the letter ‘B’ has the parent Islanders ‘NY’ logo as the tape on the blade, a subtle nod to the affiliation between the two clubs. The iconic Islanders blue and orange colors remain the same.”

Officials noted that Bridgeport and the New York Islanders hold the fifth-longest current AHL-NHL affiliation, dating back to the team’s inaugural season in 2001.

“Having the Islanders name associated with Bridgeport creates a stronger tie between the NHL team and the top development team,” Bridgeport General Manager and New York Islanders Assistant General Manager Chris Lamoriello said.

“Every time a player puts on the Bridgeport uniform, they’ll be putting on the identical uniform the NHL team wears, except for the new logo.”

According to the team, “throughout the years our franchise has remained steadfast in its love for the game and our dedication to the fans in Connecticut. We want this brand refresh to serve as a promise that we will continue that mission throughout this new era of Bridgeport hockey.

“We are proud to be associated with the New York Islanders, the AHL, and the city of Bridgeport as we continue to embrace the opportunity to serve as the true “bridge” for all Islanders within the organization.”

Brent Rossi, the president of business operations for the Bridgeport team, said that the move was a long time coming and something the organization has sought for some time.

“This renaming is just the first step in some exciting new initiatives happening within our organization,” he said. “As we continue to work closely with the New York Islanders, the City of Bridgeport, and Oak View Group, we are eager to unveil more progress at Webster Bank Arena as the 2021-22 season approaches.”

