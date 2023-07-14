Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Suspect Reportedly Nabbed In Case Involving 10 Victims

The person, who has not yet been identified publically, was taken into custody in Nassau County on Thursday, July 13 in Massapequa Park by Suffolk County Police, along with other law enforcement partners, reported CBS News.

A total of 10 bodies of women found on the south shore of Long Island.have been linked to the case that has drawn national attention.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced early Friday, July 14 that a news conference would be held at 4 p.m. to "announce a significant development in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force."

Suffolk County Police declined to confirm information of an arrest on Friday.

It has been more than 12 years since Suffolk County police officers, searching for missing person Shannan Gilbert, discovered the body of Melissa Barthelemy along Ocean Parkway on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2010.

The search for additional bodies, known as the Gilgo Beach victims, were discovered two days later including the bodies of Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Megan Waterman.

Three more sets of remains were discovered on Monday, April 4, 2011—Valerie Mack, whose partial remains were located in Manorville in November 2000; an unidentified female toddler, who, through DNA testing was subsequently identified as the daughter of a woman whose remains were later found in Nassau County; and an unidentified Asian male, who was wearing women’s clothing.

A week later, the remains of two other victims, including the toddler’s mother, were found in Nassau County.

Police continued to search the area and on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011, Shannan Gilbert’s remains were located.

Despite numerous tips and leads the case eventually went cold. In 2022, newly minted Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced the creation of the Gilgo Beach task force, which included special homicide investigators from the Suffolk County Police Department and the FBI, as well as the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office.

The formation of the task force represents the first time federal, state, and local agencies jointly dedicated investigators to solving one of the nation’s most well-known serial killer cases, the Suffolk County Police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.