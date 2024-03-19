Mostly Cloudy 45°

Shots Fired Near Elmont Shop: Police

Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside of a smoke shop on Long Island.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the&nbsp;N2 Smoke and Cigar Shop located at 490 Hempstead Turnpike.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, March 18 in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 2:20 p.m. that day, a Shot Spotter notification went off, signaling that shots had been fired near 490 Hempstead Turnpike.

When police arrived at the store, N2 Smoke and Cigar Shop, they noticed that the store’s front window had been shot at.

An investigation found that the shooter was a man wearing dark clothing. He fled the scene on foot, heading east Hempstead Turnpike.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

