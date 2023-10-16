Partly Cloudy 62°

Shots Fired At Plainview Home, Suspect At Large, Police Say

Authorities are on the hunt for an unknown person who fired two shots at a residential Long Island home and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect who shot a Plainview home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 15.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pexels via cottonbro studios
Sophie Grieser
The shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Plainview, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., a surveillance video showed an unknown suspect walking up to the home, located on Lillian Lane, and shot two rounds at the residence before turning around and fleeing.

Police said the shooter fled east on foot towards Hope Drive.

No injuries were reported at the scene, and no further description of the suspect was available at the time of publication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

