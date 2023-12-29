Mostly Cloudy 53°

Several Departments Battle North Hills Condo Fire

A fire broke out at a Long Island condominium complex, leaving residents displaced, authorities said.

Multiple departments were required to extinguish a blaze that broke out in the&nbsp;Acorn Ponds Condominium Complex, located in North Hills, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/LIFireBuff
Sophie Grieser
The fire started on Thursday, Dec. 28 in North Hills, according to Nassau County Police.

It was just before 3 p.m. when officials showed up at Acorn Ponds Condominium Complex, located at 41 Chestnut Hill, to battle the blaze.

Authorities said the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department was aided by several additional departments.

A picture from the scene shows the smoke billowing out of what appears to be a garage.

Officers and firefighters were able to evacuate residents safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire, authorities said.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. 

