Seen Them Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Mineola Couple

According to Nassau County Police, Morad Malkiel, age 81, and Rachel Malkiel, age 76, were last seen driving their 2012, gray, Subaru Impreza, NY registration KZD-9251, at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, Nassau County Police said.

Morad Malkiel is described as being 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with gray eyes, short balding gray hair, and a goatee. He has a cognitive impairment and is in need of medical attention.

Rachel Malkiel is described as being 5-foot-6,180 pounds, with brown eyes, medium-length gray hair, and glasses, with a stocky build. She has a cognitive impairment and is in need of medical attention.

Detectives request anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

