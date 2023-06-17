Overcast 63°

Seen Them? Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter Go Missing In New Hyde Park

Have you seen them?

Jiery Ramos-Martinez, age 2, and her mother Telma Martinez, age 24. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
A Long Island mother and daughter have gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating them.

Jiery Ramos-Martinez, age 2, and her mother, Telma Martinez, age 24.were last seen in New Hyde Park walking on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park on Friday, June 16 at 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. 

Their disappearance was reported late Friday night.

Jiery Ramos-Martinez is described as being 2-foot-9, 30 pounds with black eyes and black hair. 

Telma Martinez is described as being 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Their clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

