Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Franklin Square 38-Year-Old

Police are searching for a man who went missing on Long Island and has no known destination.

George Mulanov, aged 38, was last seen in Franklin Square on the morning of Tuesday, July 25, police said.
Sophie Grieser
George Mulanov, age 38, was last seen in Franklin Square on Tuesday, July 25, according to the Nassau County Police.

Before his disappearance, Mulanov was seen at 9:30 a.m. that morning on James Street.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, with short brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

Police were not provided a description of his clothing, nor does he have any known possible destinations.

Anyone with information regarding Mulanov’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

