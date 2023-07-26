Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Franklin Square 38-Year-Old

George Mulanov, age 38, was last seen in Franklin Square on Tuesday, July 25, according to the Nassau County Police.

Before his disappearance, Mulanov was seen at 9:30 a.m. that morning on James Street.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, with short brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

Police were not provided a description of his clothing, nor does he have any known possible destinations.

Anyone with information regarding Mulanov’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

