Seen Her? Police Search For Teen Last Seen In East Massapequa

Jah-yanna Record, aged 14, was last seen leaving Lamplighter Lane in East Massapequa at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, according to Nassau County Police.

Though a description of Record’s clothing and her possible locations are unknown, she is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 4-foot-11 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Record’s location is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

