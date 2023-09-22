Fair 66°

Seen 'Em? Men Rob North Lawrence Store, Push Employee: Police

Police are searching for a pair of men who robbed a Long Island store in broad daylight.

Police are searching for a duo of robbers who stole clothes from a North Lawrence on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Sophie Grieser
It happened in North Lawrence on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to Nassau County Police.

Police say that just after 11 a.m., a 21-year-old female employee was working at Snipes Shoe Store, located at 253-01 Rockaway Turnpike, when the two alleged robbers walked in.

The duo took several clothing items off the shelves and shoved the employee out of the way as they fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Police described the first of the two robbers as a Black man, standing approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, green sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The second person is described as a Black man who is about 5-foot-7.

He was reportedly wearing a blue doo rag, a blue sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

