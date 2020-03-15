Long Island COVID-19 School Closures: Latest Updates

The following are school and school district closures and schedule adjustments due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Babylon School District: Closed Monday, March 16 through Thursday, March, 19.

Bellmore-Merrick School District: District will be closed March Monday, 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Commack School District: All schools will be closed for a revised spring recess from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Deer Park School District: Closed Monday, March 16.

Elwood Union Free School District: Closed, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Garden City Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Great Neck Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Greenport Union Free School District: Closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 out of an abundance of caution to complete a deep, thorough cleaning.

Hauppauge School District: Closed Monday, March 16

Levittown Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 after being notified by the Nassau County Department of Health that a GC Tech staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Locust Valley Central School District: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Long Beach Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Mineola School District: Closed Monday, March 16.

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District: Closed Monday, March 16

Oysterponds Union Free School District: Closed Monday, March 16

Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District: Closed through Thursday, March 19

Portledge School, Locust Valley: Closed. Online instruction began Friday, March 13.

Port Washington Union Free School District: Closed Monday, March 16

Sachem Central School District: Closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20

Sag Harbor Union Free School District: Closed through Sunday, March 22. The district said it scheduled the closure "in an effort to be proactive in protecting the health and safety of our school community." There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our schools, the district noted.

Smithtown Central School District: Schools will be closed starting on Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22.

St. Anthony's High School: Closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20

South Huntington Schools: Closed through Sunday, March 22

Three Village School District: Closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Valley Stream Central High School District: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Wantagh School District: Closed through Friday, March 20 after the district received an order from the Nassau County Department of Health to close all district schools as a result of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the high school.

