COVID-19: Two Teachers Test Positive At LI School District Closed For In-Person Learning

More teachers in a Long Island school district that already moved to in-person learning due to confirmed COVID-19 cases have tested positive for the virus.

There have been multiple COVID-19 cases reported in the Riverhead Central School District, which forced the quarantine of dozens, including many transportation employees, leaving the district with a shortage of drivers.

Districtwide, there have been a total of seven confirmed cases of the virus - three in students, four in staffers - according to the New York State’s COVID-19 “Report Card.”

In response, interim Schools Superintendent Christine Tona announced that the district would transition to remote learning through at least Tuesday, Nov. 3, with a plan to reopen buildings to students on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“We must ensure an equitable education for all students,” Tona said in a message to the community this week. “Without the availability of our transportation department and school buses, we cannot guarantee that all students have the appropriate means to arrive safely at school.

“If we cannot provide the same instruction to all of our students, we cannot offer in-person instruction.”

Following the announcement that the district would be transitioning temporarily to remote learning, the district announced that a teacher at Riverhead Middle School and a teacher from Riley Avenue Elementary School have also tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantined.

Tone said that to determine which individuals need to quarantine, the county Department of Health considers many variables, including:

The length of time the individual was in contact with the positive case;

The type of ventilation in the area of contact;

The square footage and ceiling height of the area of contact;

The number of people in the area of contact, and;

The status of the wearing of masks.

The district and health officials have conducted extensive contact tracing, and anyone who may have been exposed to the infected teachers or students have been notified and advised to quarantine.

“We are constantly reviewing our processes in an effort to improve instruction and provide support for our students,” Tona said. “Families are encouraged to contact their children’s teachers with any questions or concerns about in-person or remote classroom instruction. Teachers should be given the opportunity to address your concerns.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.