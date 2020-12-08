COVID-19: Student Tests Positive, Leading To Quarantines At Long Island School District

More than two dozen students and staff members at a Long Island school were forced to quarantine after learning of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Bridgehampton School District was forced to quarantine one of its two sixth-grade classes for two weeks, district officials announced this week, which includes more than a dozen of the school’s 18 sixth graders.

The student who tested positive was last in the school building on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

In addition to the students, 10 staff members have also been quarantined. While under quarantine, those students will be learning remotely through at least Friday, Dec. 18.

The announcement of the new positive test comes after middle and high school students were instructed to switch to the district’s distance learning model due to a staffing shortage caused by the quarantines.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will continue in-person learning barring new positive cases.

According to the New York State COVID-19 Schools “Report Card,” there have been just four confirmed cases in students and staffers since September, though neighboring districts have seen larger outbreaks.

"The data suggests that we have had a successful reopening of schools. It is clear that students are safer in school than not. Since (Monday, Sept.) 14, Bridgehampton Schools have had two reports of positive COVID cases, and we believe that not one of these cases was the result of school spread," Bridgehampton school officials said. "Our protocols of reduced density, wearing masks, cleaning/sanitizing and social distancing are working. Regardless of where COVID-19 spread begins, its prevalence in the community has implications for school operations."

