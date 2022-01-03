COVID-19: Some Nassau County Districts Switch To Remote Learning

Some Long Island school districts will start the calendar year remotely due to an increase COVID-19 cases amid the emergence of the Omicron strain.

The Freeport and Hicksville public school districts have shifted to remote learning for Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 7.

The Freeport School District said the move was "In an abundance of caution, due to the increase of positivity rates on Long Island along with the potential of staffing impact."

Hicksville School Superintendent Marianne Litzman said, "During the last two days, the number of positive COVID cases reported to the district by staff and students has exceeded our means to open school safely for in-person instruction."

