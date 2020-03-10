Contact Us
COVID-19: Four Long Island School Districts Announce Closures

The following are school district schedule adjustments for Tuesday, March 10 due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Locust Valley Central School District, closed after the district has been alerted by the Nassau County Department of Health that two contracted employees involved in transporting students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oyster Bay School District , closed after the Nassau County Department of Health informed the district that two individuals employed by our transportation contractor who transport community students to locations OTHER than our District schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District , closed after a staff member contracted COVID-19. The district will make an announcement during the day regarding the schedule for Wednesday, March 11.

Glen Cove School District, closed after a contract transportation employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Check back for updates.

