COVID-19: Attorneys Offer Advice For Dealing With Anti-Mask Customers

While most have been responsible about wearing face coverings during the COVID-19 crisis, there have been some consumers reluctant to do so, leading to confrontations across the country.

In response, a group of attorneys has offered some tips for those who encounter anti-mask customers - most of whom are younger - that they may encounter.

To address the challenges and how to de-escalate a mask situation, attorney Andria Ryan recently co-authored with colleagues Myra Creighton, Aymara Ledezma, Todd Logsdon, Richard Meneghello and Catharine Morisset a five-step action plan on how a business can handle anti-mask guests, detailed in Supermarketnews.com.

The attorneys offered five steps to help minimize the chance of a mask incident happening in the workplace.

According to the lawyers, employers should be proactive with their mask policies, including posting notices online and on social media, as well as signage at establishments’ entrances, cautioning that anyone not wearing a mask can be refused entry or service.

They also said that staffers should be trained to deal with the “new normal.”

“Your staff will be more likely to effectively enforce your requirement for masks if they understand why you have the requirement,” the lawyers said.

For more, check the Supermarketnews.com story here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.