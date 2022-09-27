4 Long Island Public Schools Rank In Top 10 Statewide, New Report Says

Four Long Island schools were listed among the top 10 public high schools in New York in a newly-released ranking.

Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, shared its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in New York."

Bronx High School of Science was ranked the best school in the state.

The website also listed several Long Island schools among the top 10:

Jericho High School was ranked fifth best, receiving a Niche grade of A+.

Niche reported that the school's average graduation rate is 98 percent. Jericho High School also ranked 8th in the website's "2023 Best college prep public high schools in New York" and 12th for the "2023 Best schools for STEM in New York"

William A. Shine Great Neck South High School was ranked sixth on the list.

Syosset High School was ranked ninth, and Roslyn High School was ranked 10th.

Find the full ranking here.

For the criteria used in making the rankings, click here.

