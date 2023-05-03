Mostly Cloudy 53°

Robber Swings Knife, Threatens Valley Stream Walmart Employee, Police Claim

A 21-year-old man who allegedly robbed a Long Island Walmart store and injured an employee has been arrested, according to authorities.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Officers responded to the Valley Stream Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road, on Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 1:10 p.m. in regards to a reported robbery.

The thief, who was caught walking past the checkout with unpaid items, was confronted by the store’s Loss Prevention Officers.

However, when the prevention officer attempted to escort the robber into an office, he purportedly became agitated, threatening the officer with a knife.

Then, police said the thief, who later was identified as Brooklyn resident Jeffrey Davis, began to swing his arms.

During the outburst, the knife cut the Loss Prevention Officers’ thumb and their phone fell to the ground, which Davis then picked up and smashed.

After investigations, authorities located Davis a short distance away from the store and placed him under arrest without incident.

Davis is charged with:

  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree robbery
  • Second-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal mischief

He was arraigned on Wednesday, May 3 but is scheduled back at First District Court on May 5. 

