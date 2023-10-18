Rite Aid Announces 14 Long Island Stores Slated For Closure After Declaring For Bankruptcy

Of the 154 closures nationwide announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 20 are in New York, 14 of which are on Long Island.
Rite Aid currently has 2,100 stores and about 45,000 employees.
The Long Island stores slated for closure are:
- 2 Whitney Ave., Floral Park
- 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
- 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside
- 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream
- 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore
- 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore
- 901 Merrick Road, Copiague
- 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport
- 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
- 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford
- 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay
- 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue
- 593 Old Town Road, Port Jeff Station
- 65 Route 111, Smithtown
These are the other New York closures:
- 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn
- 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn
- 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing
- 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
- 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore
- 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester
Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.
Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.