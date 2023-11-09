Recognize Him? Search On For Massapequa, Wantagh Package Thief

Nassau County Police shared pictures on Wednesday, Nov. 8 of the person they say is behind a series of swipes that occurred in October 2023.

From Thursday, Oct 5 to Monday, Oct. 16, authorities reported that at least six FedEx packages had been stolen off the front porches of people in Massapequa, Massapequa Park, and Wantagh.

Now, thanks to images on front-porch cameras, they are hoping to catch the sticky-fingered suspect.

The incidents occurred at homes on the following streets:

Pacific Street, Massapequa Park;

Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa Park;

Park Lane, Massapequa Park;

Philadelphia Avenue, Massapequa Park;

Hamilton Avenue, Massapequa; and

Bayview Avenue, Wantagh.

In each instance, the man walked up to the home’s front door and left on foot.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to any person who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with a tip is urged to contact 1-800-244-TIPS or submit a tip online here.

Additionally, the department warned citizens to be on alert when having items delivered, suggesting surveillance cameras, holding packages at a pick-up facility, or asking a trusted neighbor to take in any deliveries.

All tips will remain anonymous.

