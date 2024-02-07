Recognize Him? Robber Punches Hicksville Victim, Flees, Police Say

It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 8 p.m. on that day, the 18-year-old victim was at his home on Lee Avenue with the suspect when the pair got into a verbal argument.

However, the alleged robber escalated, punching the teen in the face with brass knuckles before demanding his belongings and running off with them in an unknown direction.

Among his belongings, the victim’s phone and an unknown amount of money were stolen, and the teen was left with a laceration on his right eye.

Police described the suspect as an Indian man between 40 and 45 years of age. He was around 5-foot-7 with black hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

When he was last seen, he wore a turban, a white long-sleeve button-up with a tie, blue jeans, and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.