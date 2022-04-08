Police Ask Public's Help In Connection To Incident In Lawrence

Police have asked the public for information after a suspect threw a fire hydrant cap through the window of a man's vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened in Lawrence at the intersection of CedarLawn Avenue and New McNeil Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to a report from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, April 7.

NCPD said a 73-year-old man was involved in a crash in Queens with an unknown suspect. Both men left the scene without exchanging information, police said.

The victim stopped at the intersection in Lawrence and realized the suspect was following him, police said.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and threw the fire hydrant cap through the rear window of the victim's vehicle, NCPD reported.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man who is in his 30s, and his vehicle was a blue Subaru Crosstrek.

Police asked anyone who can identify the suspect to call NCPD at 516-573-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.