Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Fleeing In Car With Texas License Plates

Know them or this vehicle?

Surveillance photos have been released by police investigators on Long Island of two women who allegedly stole baby clothes before taking off in a car with out-of-state license plates.

It is alleged that two women driving a Kia with Texas license plates stole baby clothing from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The stolen items had a value of approximately $88, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the women or their vehicle’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

