Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Fleeing In Car With Texas License Plates

Zak Failla
Two women are wanted for stealing baby clothes in Commack and fleeing in a Kia with Texas license plates. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know them or this vehicle?

Surveillance photos have been released by police investigators on Long Island of two women who allegedly stole baby clothes before taking off in a car with out-of-state license plates.

It is alleged that two women driving a Kia with Texas license plates stole baby clothing from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

The stolen items had a value of approximately $88, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the women or their vehicle’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

