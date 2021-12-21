Woman Wanted On Long Island For Child Abuse, DWI, Apprehended

A woman wanted for allegedly driving drunk and child abuse has been apprehended by police investigators on Long Island.

During the fall, an alert was issued by police in Suffolk County as they sought the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman from St. James who was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated and child abuse allegations.

Camille Baez, age 38, was wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court arrest warrant for child abuse and neglect, and the Suffolk County First District Court on a bench warrant for a DWI arrest.

In a new statement, the Suffolk County Police Department announced that Baez was apprehended without incident and will face all the charges levied against her.

Police described Baez as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the St. James area.

