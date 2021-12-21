Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Info Released On First US Omicron Death; Biden To Announce 500M Free At-Home Tests
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted On Long Island For Child Abuse, DWI, Apprehended

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Camille Baez
Camille Baez Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A woman wanted for allegedly driving drunk and child abuse has been apprehended by police investigators on Long Island.

During the fall, an alert was issued by police in Suffolk County as they sought the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman from St. James who was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated and child abuse allegations.

Camille Baez, age 38, was wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court arrest warrant for child abuse and neglect, and the Suffolk County First District Court on a bench warrant for a DWI arrest.

In a new statement, the Suffolk County Police Department announced that Baez was apprehended without incident and will face all the charges levied against her.

Police described Baez as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the St. James area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.