Woman Wanted For Stealing Handbag Valued At $1,500 From Long Island Store, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted woman who stole a handbag worth $1,500 from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a handbag worth over $1,500 from a Long Island store.

According to Suffolk County Police, the yet-unidentified woman stole the handbag on Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 12:55 p.m. from Kirna Zabete on 66 Newtown Lane in n East Hampton.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for pertinent information leading to the arrest of this woman. Tips can be extended to the organization by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

