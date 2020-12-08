Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Home Depot, Police Say

Christina Coulter
A surveillance image of the wanted woman. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a woman who went on a shoplifting spree through a Home Depot and a ShopRite on Long Island.

The incidents took place on Friday, Oct. 2 in Selden, according to Suffolk County Police. The Home Depot was on Independence Plaza and the ShopRite was on College Plaza. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the woman's identification and arrest. The group can be reached via the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 800-220-TIPS. 

