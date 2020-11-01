Woman Wanted For Stealing $375 From Long Island Walmart, Police Say

Police are looking for an unidentified woman who allegedly stole $375 from a Long Island Walmart.

According to police, the woman stole from the Walmart location at 1850 Veteran's Memorial Highway in Islandia on Friday, May 8 at approximately 6 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the woman or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward at 800-220-TIPS, online or via the P3Tips mobile app.

