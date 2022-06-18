Woman, Teenage Boy Nabbed After Attempted Robbery Outside Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart.

It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream.

According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.

An unknown male approached the driver, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle, police said.

At the same time, an unknown female approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle, according to police.

The victim refused to comply, pulled his vehicle forward, and notified police, detectives said.

The subjects fled on foot, said police.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy, and Isabelle Mampouya, age 18, of Queens Village, were arrested without incident.

Both were charged with second-degree attempted robbery and were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday, June 18 in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.