Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Nassau County

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police said she was struck by a vehicle on Long Island.

The crash happened in North Hills at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2020 Volvo north on Searingtown Road when the Volvo struck a woman in the area of 333 Searingtown Road, NCPD said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and the vehicle was impounded.

An investigation is underway.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

