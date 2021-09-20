Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Struck, Killed By Car On Nassau County Roadway
Police & Fire

Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police said she was hit by a vehicle on Long Island.
A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police said she was hit by a vehicle on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police said she was struck by a vehicle on Long Island.

The crash happened in North Hills at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2020 Volvo north on Searingtown Road when the Volvo struck a woman in the area of 333 Searingtown Road, NCPD said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash, and the vehicle was impounded.

An investigation is underway.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.