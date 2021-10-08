Contact Us
Breaking News: Swastika, Racial, Homophobic Slurs Found In Bathroom At Long Island High School
Woman Shot In Broad Daylight At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Granny Road at Horseblock Road in Farmingville.
Granny Road at Horseblock Road in Farmingville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in broad daylight at a busy Long Island intersection.

A woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was shot once in Farmingville at the intersection of Granny Road and Horseblock Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, age 24, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

