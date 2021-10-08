Woman Shot In Broad Daylight At Busy Long Island Intersection

Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in broad daylight at a busy Long Island intersection.

A woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was shot once in Farmingville at the intersection of Granny Road and Horseblock Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, age 24, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

