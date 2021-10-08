Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Investigation String Of Burglaries At Long Island Businesses
Police & Fire

Woman Sexually Abused While Jogging On Long Island Roadway, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 111 and Estate Road in Smithtown.
Route 111 and Estate Road in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was sexually abused while jogging on a Long Island roadway.

The woman was jogging in Smithtown at the intersection of Route 111 and Estate Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, when she was grabbed and sexually abused by a man, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who was wearing only a white tank top, then fled from the scene, according to police. 

The woman called the police and received medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.