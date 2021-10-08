Woman Sexually Abused While Jogging On Long Island Roadway, Police Say

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was sexually abused while jogging on a Long Island roadway.

The woman was jogging in Smithtown at the intersection of Route 111 and Estate Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, when she was grabbed and sexually abused by a man, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who was wearing only a white tank top, then fled from the scene, according to police.

The woman called the police and received medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

